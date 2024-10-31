Philippine Women’s National Football Team falls to Kenya, 1-4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team, known as the Filipinas, concluded their Pink October international friendly series with a 1-4 defeat against Kenya at the Emirhan Football Center in Turkey.

This match, part of the Pink Ladies Week celebration, marked a stark contrast to the Filipinas’ previous 3-0 victory over Jordan on October 26, where Sarina Bolden’s brace and a goal from Katrina Guillou showcased the team’s offensive strength.

Despite entering the match as the higher-ranked side—39th in the FIFA global standings compared to Kenya’s 151st—the Filipinas struggled to contain Kenya’s dynamic attack.

The Kenyan women’s team, also called the “Harambee Starlets,” displayed agility and preparedness from the outset, delivering a performance many had expected from the Filipinas.

Kenya set the tone early, with Elizabeth Mutukiza finding the net in the eighth minute.

They extended their lead to 2-0 before halftime after an unfortunate own goal by the Philippines’ captain, Hali Long.

Kenya’s control continued in the second half as they pressed forward. Purity Alukwe and Adhiambo added two more goals to secure the win.

The Filipinas managed to avoid a complete shutout when Sarina Bolden scored in the 67th minute, giving the Philippines their sole goal of the match.

Though a setback for the Filipinas, this match provided valuable insights as they continue to fine-tune their strategy and squad cohesion for upcoming international fixtures, as noted by head coach Mark Torcaso following the game.

