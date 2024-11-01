Yolanda ‘Yoly’ Daan, Cebu 1st District board member,‘ dies at 73

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu 1st District Board Member Yolanda “Yolly” Daan passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the age of 73.

This was confirmed by her son, Talisay City Councilor Lester Daan.

Lester said that his mother suffered from internal bleeding in her intestine that caused her death.

Before this, Daan already underwent kidney dialysis since 2019.

No more pain

“No more pain Ma. I just find solace that you are now with papa. Eternal rest with the Lord. Thank you and Farewell,” Lester in his Facebook post.

Lester said that his mother passed away at their home in Talisay City, however, she was brought to a hospital and was declared dead at around 8:45 a.m.

Before she died, she was confined in a hospital in Cebu City for 10 days from October 21-31, 2024.

“Amidst your challenged health you went your way just to be with me when I filed for candidacy. Rest assured I will continue the cause we have been doing and we love doing, serving the people,” he added.

Colleagues mourn

Her colleagues in politics also mourn her passing.

‘Rest in Peace Board Yoli. I take solace in knowing that you are in a better place together with the love of your life, Board Teban. Our deepest condolences to Talisay Coun. Lester Daan and the whole family. Our prayers are with you,” Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said.

