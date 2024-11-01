Cesafi: UC outlasts UV in intense rivalry showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters secured a long-awaited win against their archrivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, with a narrow 77-75 victory on Thursday night, October 31, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Snapping a string of losses to UV, the Webmasters showcased their resolve in a hard-fought battle that highlighted their readiness for another CESAFI championship run.

The win didn’t come easily, however, as UC and UV engaged in a closely contested match from start to finish, trading haymakers and momentum shifts in a classic showdown known locally as the “Sanciangko Clasico.”

The game began with a shaky 0-5 start for the Webmasters, but they quickly adjusted and closed the first quarter with a 13-8 lead.

UC maintained control throughout the first half until UV clawed back to tie the game at 27-all by halftime, fueled by Raul Gentallan’s back-to-back baskets that capped a strong Green Lancers rally.

UC’s challenges continued into the third quarter as UV surged to its largest lead of the night at 37-29.

However, with “Player of the Game” Luther Leonard and Ricofer Sordilla leading the charge, the Webmasters mounted a critical 15-5 run, reclaiming a slim 44-42 advantage heading into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, UV found themselves down six after UC’s Leonard and McSteven Ursal each sank key shots to open the period.

Captain Jimpaul Amistoso answered for UV, bringing his team back within a single point, 52-51. The tight contest continued as Jepherson Nonol’s crucial layup kept UC narrowly ahead, 54-51, before UV’s Ivan Alsola knocked down a jumper to narrow the gap once again.

The game’s most debated moment came with just over a minute left, as Ursal’s putback from a Leonard three-pointer extended UC’s lead to 56-53.

Many fans from UV’s side contested the play, arguing the shot should have been a clock violation since the ball hadn’t hit the rim and time had expired before Ursal’s putback.

Despite the controversy, the Webmasters held their ground as UV’s Alsola scored again to bring his team within one, 55-56.

UV had multiple chances to take the lead, including an open three from AJ Sacayan and a missed layup by Gentallan with just 14.7 seconds on the clock.

With UC up 57-55 after John Carl Angelio’s split free throw, Alsola made a final attempt to force overtime, but Leonard’s tight defense denied him the game-tying layup.

Leonard closed the night with 16 points, eight rebounds, and a block, while Sordilla added nine points from beyond the arc. Ursal tallied seven points alongside an impressive 15 rebounds, with 10 on the defensive end, highlighting his dominant presence on the boards for UC.

On the UV side, Alsola led with 16 points, six rebounds, a steal, and a block, while Amistoso contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Gentallan also made his mark, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds, as the Green Lancers suffered their first elimination-round loss since CESAFI’s post-pandemic return in 2022.

Despite UC’s 35-10 edge in bench points, both teams matched closely in other key departments, including points in the paint (26-24) and points off turnovers (20-17).

As fans look ahead, this classic showdown between UC and UV likely foreshadows an intense CESAFI Season 24 Men’s Basketball Finals, where these two powerhouses are expected to clash for the title once again.

