Registered voters for 2025 elections now over 68.6M – Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has tallied over 68.6 million registered voters for the 2025 national, local, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections.

In data released to the media on Sunday, the exact figure was 68,618,667, with 33,690,884 male voters and 34,927,783 female voters.

Region IV (Calabarzon) logged the most number of registered voters for the upcoming elections, with a total of 9,764,170 voters. This was followed by Region III (Central Luzon) with 7,712,535 voters.

The National Capital Region came in third with 7,562,858 registered voters.

The poll body also reported 532,837 applicant hits detected through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) as of September 30, 2024.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia on Sunday said these cases are “likewise subject to the removal of double or multiple registrants per AFIS.”

