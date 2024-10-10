LIST: Unopposed candidates in Cebu province
CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 35 candidates in Cebu province will be running unopposed in the 2025 Midterm Elections.
Data from the Commission on Elections in Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu) showed that in at least 20 areas here, the mayor and vice mayor positions only have one aspirant.
READ MORE:
LIST: Candidates for Cebu Province 2025 local elections
PH Elections 2025: Who are your candidates in Cebu City?
UPDATES: 2025 elections precampaign stories
Below is the list of municipalities and component cities with unopposed candidates.
ALCANTARA – Mayor and Vice Mayor
ALCOY – Mayor and Vice Mayor
MINGLANILLA – Mayor and Vice Mayor
RONDA – Mayor and Vice Mayor
SAN FERNANDO – Mayor and Vice Mayor
SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor and Vice Mayor
TUBURAN – Mayor and Vice Mayor
TUDELA – Mayor and Vice Mayor
BALAMBAN – Vice Mayor only
BANTAYAN – Vice Mayor only
BARILI – Mayor only
CARMEN – Mayor only
DUMANJUG – Vice Mayor only
GINATILAN – Vice Mayor only
LILOAN – Vice Mayor only
MALABUYOC – Vice Mayor only
SIBONGA – Vice Mayor only
CITY OF BOGO – Vice Mayor only
CITY OF NAGA – Vice Mayor only
CITY OF TALISAY – Vice Mayor only
Meanwhile, in the provincial level, several aspiring members of Congress and the Provincial Board (PB) will also be running unopposed. See the list below.
- Rhea Mae Gullas (1st District, Congress) – LAKAS-CMD
- Karen Hope Garcia (3rd District, Congress, substitute) – One Cebu (unopposed)
- Daphne Lagon (6th District, Congress) – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)
- Antonio Bacaltos Jr. (1st District, Provincial Board)– Nacionalista Party (unopposed)
- Lakambini Reluya (1st District, Provincial Board) – Nacionalista Party (unopposed)
- Dason Larenz (6th District, Provincial Board) -LAKAS- CMD (unopposed)
- Alfred Francis Ouano (6th District, Provincial Board) – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)
In positions where aspirants have no opponents, they only needed one vote to be officially proclaimed as winner, according to the Comelec.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.