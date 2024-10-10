LIST: Unopposed candidates in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 35 candidates in Cebu province will be running unopposed in the 2025 Midterm Elections.

Data from the Commission on Elections in Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu) showed that in at least 20 areas here, the mayor and vice mayor positions only have one aspirant.

READ MORE:

LIST: Candidates for Cebu Province 2025 local elections

PH Elections 2025: Who are your candidates in Cebu City?

UPDATES: 2025 elections precampaign stories

Below is the list of municipalities and component cities with unopposed candidates.

ALCANTARA – Mayor and Vice Mayor

ALCOY – Mayor and Vice Mayor

MINGLANILLA – Mayor and Vice Mayor

RONDA – Mayor and Vice Mayor

SAN FERNANDO – Mayor and Vice Mayor

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor and Vice Mayor

TUBURAN – Mayor and Vice Mayor

TUDELA – Mayor and Vice Mayor

BALAMBAN – Vice Mayor only

BANTAYAN – Vice Mayor only

BARILI – Mayor only

CARMEN – Mayor only

DUMANJUG – Vice Mayor only

GINATILAN – Vice Mayor only

LILOAN – Vice Mayor only

MALABUYOC – Vice Mayor only

SIBONGA – Vice Mayor only

CITY OF BOGO – Vice Mayor only

CITY OF NAGA – Vice Mayor only

CITY OF TALISAY – Vice Mayor only

Meanwhile, in the provincial level, several aspiring members of Congress and the Provincial Board (PB) will also be running unopposed. See the list below.

Rhea Mae Gullas (1st District, Congress) – LAKAS-CMD Karen Hope Garcia (3rd District, Congress, substitute) – One Cebu (unopposed) Daphne Lagon (6th District, Congress) – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed) Antonio Bacaltos Jr. (1st District, Provincial Board)– Nacionalista Party (unopposed) Lakambini Reluya (1st District, Provincial Board) – Nacionalista Party (unopposed) Dason Larenz (6th District, Provincial Board) -LAKAS- CMD (unopposed) Alfred Francis Ouano (6th District, Provincial Board) – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)

In positions where aspirants have no opponents, they only needed one vote to be officially proclaimed as winner, according to the Comelec.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP