Cebu City home invasion: 6 men stab, wound 2 brothers, steal cash
Victims’ mom says robbers armed with knives also took P1,000 worth of coins, P14,000 cash
CEBU CITY, Philippines — TWO brothers were wounded after six men barged into their mother’s two-storey house, ransacked their belongings, took their mother’s money, stabbed the siblings and then left the victims’ house.
This happened early this morning, September 20, or at past 4 a.m., in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.
The brothers were rushed to a Cebu City hospital for treatment where they were recuperating from their stab wounds.
“Gikuha pod nila ang kwarta nako nga P15 mil,” said the shocked mother of the wounded victims in an interview with CDN Digital this morning.
(They also took cash worth P15,000.)
“Giapil pa gani nila ang coins nga balor og P1 ka libo,” said the mother.
(They even included the coins I saved worth P1,000.)
According to witnesses, the brothers were stabbed in their stomach and other parts of their bodies.
The assailants then fled after robbing the victims’ mother and attacking the brothers with knives.
Witnesses said that the six assailants arrived on two motorcycles and that they covered their faces with pieces of cloth, hiding their identities.
They then proceeded to the two-storey house of the victims, entered the gate, and kicked the door open so they could enter the house.
