Michael Dasmariñas TKO’s Belizean foe, wrests WBF Int’l title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Michael “Hot N Spicy” Dasmariñas added the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International featherweight belt to his collection after scoring an easy first round technical knockout win in George Town, Cayman Islands last Sunday, November 2 (November 3 Manila Time).

Dasmariñas only needed two minutes to finish off his foe, Eduardo Esquivel, to win the WBF regional title in dominating fashion.

The win improved the 32-year-old Dasmariñas’ record to 35 wins with 24 knockouts, three losses, and two draws. On top of that, he stretched his winning streak to six fights.

Meanwhile, the Belizean Esquivel, 33 absorbed his fourth defeat with 16 wins, five knockouts and one draw.

Dasmariñas barely broke a sweat during the fight. From the opening bell, he already asserted his dominance landing left straight to Esquivel’s body by using his height and reach advantage.

He then shifted his assault to Esquivel’s head, rocking the latter’s head back-and-forth with accurate left hooks and straights.

Dasmariñas downed Esquivel with a left uppercut, but the latter quickly got up to continue fighting. However, things got worse for Esquivel after Dasmariñas unleashed a flurry of combinations.

Esquivel got tagged by another left hook and went down crashing on the canvas like a log. He was able to get back on his feet, but the referee has seen enough punishment and decided to stop the fight, awarding the TKO win for Dasmariñas.

