cdn mobile

Dasmarinas, Belizean foe make weight for WBF title fight

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | November 02,2024 - 05:34 PM

Dasmarinas, Belizean foe make weight for WBF title fight

Michael Dasmarinas (left) and his opponent Eduardo Esquivel pose for a photo during the weigh-in for their WBF International featherweight title fight in George Town, Cayman Islands. | Photo from WBF

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Michael “Hot N’ Spicy” Dasmarinas and his opponent, Eduardo Esquivel, are ready to trade leathers after passing the official weigh-in for their World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International featherweight title bout in George Town, Cayman Islands on November 2 (November 3 Manila Time).

The 32-year-old Dasmarinas tipped the scales at 124.4 pounds, while Esquivel of Belize weighed in a bit heavier at 125.6 lbs for their 10-rounder duel.

This will be Dasmarinas’ second bout for 2024 following his ninth round stoppage victory against Jon Jon Estrada in Cataingan, Masbate last June 22 where he won the vacant Philippine Games & Amusements Board featherweight strap.

Sunday’s bout will also be Dasmarinas’ second time to fight in George Town, Cayman Islands, an unusual venue for boxing located in the Western Caribbean Sea.

His debut there was nothing short of being impressive after scoring a sixth round technical knockout against Panamanian Orge Sanchez in a non-title fight.

This time, the stakes got higher as Dasmarinas eyes for the WBF title.e will also put his impressive record of 35 wins, 24 knockouts, three defeats, and two draws at stake against Esquivel who has a 16-4-1 (win-loss-draw) slate.

He will also put his impressive record of 35 wins, 24 knockouts, three defeats, and two draws at stake against Esquivel who has a 16-4-1 (win-loss-draw) slate.

Dasmarinas hasn’t tasted defeat since he faltered in his only world title fight against Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue in 2021 where he lost by a third round knockout in the latter’s only fight abroad in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Esquivel is coming off a sixth round TKO defeat against Mexican Alvino Herrera Meza in his hometown in Belize City last May.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: boxing, Michael Dasmarinas, WBF
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.