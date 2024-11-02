Dasmarinas, Belizean foe make weight for WBF title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Michael “Hot N’ Spicy” Dasmarinas and his opponent, Eduardo Esquivel, are ready to trade leathers after passing the official weigh-in for their World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International featherweight title bout in George Town, Cayman Islands on November 2 (November 3 Manila Time).

The 32-year-old Dasmarinas tipped the scales at 124.4 pounds, while Esquivel of Belize weighed in a bit heavier at 125.6 lbs for their 10-rounder duel.

This will be Dasmarinas’ second bout for 2024 following his ninth round stoppage victory against Jon Jon Estrada in Cataingan, Masbate last June 22 where he won the vacant Philippine Games & Amusements Board featherweight strap.

Sunday’s bout will also be Dasmarinas’ second time to fight in George Town, Cayman Islands, an unusual venue for boxing located in the Western Caribbean Sea.

His debut there was nothing short of being impressive after scoring a sixth round technical knockout against Panamanian Orge Sanchez in a non-title fight.

He will also put his impressive record of 35 wins, 24 knockouts, three defeats, and two draws at stake against Esquivel who has a 16-4-1 (win-loss-draw) slate.

Dasmarinas hasn’t tasted defeat since he faltered in his only world title fight against Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue in 2021 where he lost by a third round knockout in the latter’s only fight abroad in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Esquivel is coming off a sixth round TKO defeat against Mexican Alvino Herrera Meza in his hometown in Belize City last May.

