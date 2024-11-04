Kanlaon’s sulfur dioxide emission up; alert level 2 stays – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines – Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island emitted 5,177 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

Based on Phivolcs latest advisory, the SO2 emission on Sunday, Nov. 3, was more than the 4,171 tons emitted the day before.

The plumes reached 350 meters, with the volcano’s edifice still inflated.

Five total volcanic earthquakes and two ashing events were also recorded by Phivolcs.

Alert Level 2 or increasing unrest remains in effect.

“Sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions” may also take place, Phivolcs warned.

Civil aviation authorities had advised pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

