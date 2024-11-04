Chavit promises support for athletes if he wins senatorial bid

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – During a recent event in Bacolod City, political figure and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson committed to prioritizing Filipino athletes’ welfare if elected to the Senate, promising sweeping reforms to support athletes across the nation.

Singson, joined by his daughter, Representative Richelle Singson of the Ako Ilokano Ako Partylist, addressed local officials at a press conference before meeting with Negros Occidental mayors, vice mayors, and councilors at a dinner hosted by philanthropist Jerry Sy.

Highlighting his long-standing dedication to Philippine sports, Singson shared his experience as a former president of the Philippine National Shooting Association and his decades-old friendship with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, dating back to before Pacquiao’s rise as an eight-division world champion.

Singson’s ongoing support for Philippine athletics also includes mentoring former Olympian Charly Suarez in launching his professional boxing career.

Financial and emotional support

In his address to Bacolod locals, Singson emphasized the critical need for structured financial and emotional support for athletes.

“Our athletes bring so much honor to the Philippines. They need a reliable support system that addresses their training, health, and future after sports,” Singson said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, Rep. Richelle Singson echoed her father’s sentiments, underscoring their shared vision of providing athletes with a secure foundation for sustained success.

Singson also disclosed his recent gesture toward Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo, offering P5 million to encourage him to reconcile with his family, especially his mother. This move, Singson noted, was motivated by his belief in holistic athlete support, encompassing both their personal and professional lives.

Local officials and Bacolod residents expressed optimism about Singson’s pledge, seeing it as a step toward transforming the sports landscape in the Philippines.

If elected, Singson aims to institutionalize these efforts, creating a framework that provides Filipino athletes with the support they need to excel on a global stage.

Singson filed for his Senatorial candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections last October.

