Chavit Singson donates P1M to Yulo family to foster reconciliation

Senatorial candidate Chavit Singson had donated P1 million to the Yulo family. He tells the Inquirer that his intention was to “bridge the gap” in a family that has been torn apart by controversy and public disputes.

The donation comes amidst a highly publicized conflict between gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo and his mother, Angelica, that gained significant traction on social media platforms.

The family conflict began when Angelica reportedly withdrew Carlos’s prize money from the 2022 World Championships without informing him, leading to escalating tensions and misunderstandings. The situation was further complicated by the involvement of Carlos’ girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, who has publicly voiced her disapproval of Angelica’s actions.

San Jose claimed that Mrs. Yulo had criticized her for her choices in behavior and attire, adding fuel to the fire of their already strained relationship.

Forgiveness

Recognizing the turmoil within the Yulo family, Singson took it upon himself to step in. He expressed what he says was his “heartfelt desire to foster understanding, and forgiveness among the family members,” further stating that “no amount of success should overshadow one’s love and respect for family. It is essential that forgiveness and compassion prevail.”

Singson told the Inquirer that he hopes his contribution would not only alleviate any financial strain the Yulo family may be experiencing but also serve as a catalyst for reconciliation and healing.

“Let this be a time for healing and unity,” he added, highlighting the importance of prioritizing familial relationships during challenging times.

The response to Singson has been overwhelmingly positive, with many netizens expressing their admiration and appreciation for his commitment to fostering unity within the Yulo family.

While some have openly expressed envy over Singson’s generosity, many view this act as a hopeful reminder of the potential for healing and reconciliation within families.

Singson recently filed his candidacy for the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections, signaling his return to the national stage and continued dedication to public service.

