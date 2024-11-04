Cebu FC, One Taguig FC battle to stalemate in PFL home game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants endured a frustrating evening on Sunday, November 3, as they played to a 0-0 draw against One Taguig FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

Despite the advantage of a home crowd, the Gentle Giants were unable to break through a disciplined One Taguig FC defense in one of their two home games this season.

The draw adds to Cebu FC’s recent challenges, following a narrow 0-1 defeat to Manila Digger FC on October 19 at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

With a record of 2-1-1 (win-loss-draw), the Cebu FC retained their position as the league’s No. 2 team, just behind league-leaders Stallion Laguna FC, who boast an unblemished 3-0 record.

Both Cebu FC and One Taguig FC are now tied with seven points each in the team standings, though Cebu’s superior goal differential keeps them ahead.

Interestingly, this PFL draw echoed Cebu’s recent 2-2 result against Muangthong United FC of Thailand in the AFC Champions League 2, as the Gentle Giants prepare for a crucial rematch with Muangthong this Thursday.

As the Cebu FC shifts its focus to the AFC Champions League, the team’s head coach has expressed hope to turn their fortunes with a home-field victory over Muangthong at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Securing three points would be pivotal for Cebu FC’s standing in Group H, positioning them for a stronger run in continental competition.

Following Thursday’s match, they will return to face the Davao Aguilas UMAK on November 10, also at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

