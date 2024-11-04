Eliecha Zoe Malilay wins gold in JJIF 2024 World Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana jiu jitsu ace Eliecha Zoe Malilay added another feather to her cap after winning the gold Jiu Jitsu International Federation 2024 World Championships in Heraklion, Greece on Sunday, November 3.

Malilay won the gold medal a day after she earned a bronze medal in the under-21 -45 kilogram gi category.

This time, she shone brightly in the same weight division’s no-gi category, bagging the coveted gold medal and the title to call herself a ‘world champion’ in jiu jitsu.

She defeated Uzbekistan’s Raykhona Ortikboeva in the gold medal round.

To recall, this wasn’t the first time that Malilay won a gold medal in the world championships. In 2022, she won her first world championships with her younger sister Ellise Xoe during the 14th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Not only that, the Dubai-based Malilay sisters also captured countless medals in various international jiu jitsu tournaments over the past couple of years, representing not only the Philippines, but also the Atrixion MMA Academy in Dubai, UAE where they train.

Also, they are part of the Philippine team under the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines.

Her younger sister, Ellise Xoe, bagged a bronze medal in the under-18 -44 kgs no-gi category. Ellise Xoe lost to Kazakhstan’s Nazgum Islamova, while the latter lost to fellow Kazakh Nuray Altynbek in the gold medal round.

According to her father, Dante Malilay Jr., Eliecha will represent Cebu City in the Batang Pinoy Games scheduled later this month.

