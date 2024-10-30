Portion of P127M riprap collapses in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A portion of a riprap, which is part of a P127-million flood control project in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, suddenly collapsed on Thursday, October 29.

Maguikay Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera reported that the collapsed section of the riprap spans about 15 meters and is part of a 6,900-linear-meter flood control project along the Butuanon River, implemented over the past 2 to 3 years by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Mandaue City Lone District Representative shared on her Facebook page that she had already contacted the DPWH, seeking answers as to why this happened and how they plan to address the issue. The flood control project is one of Ouano-Dizon’s key initiatives in the city.

Engr. Gumer Castillo from the DPWH 6th Engineering Office stated that personnel have been assigned to inspect the area and verify whether the project falls under district or regional jurisdiction.

Castillo added that the collapsed 15-meter section is part of the flood control project in the area, funded in 2024 for P127 million.

A riprap is a foundation or sustaining wall made of stones, concrete chunks, or similar materials on an embankment slope, used to prevent soil erosion.

Ouano-Dizon explained that the flood control project was implemented as part of her commitment to solving Mandaue’s persistent flooding issues. She noted that many areas in communities and barangays along the river are now safer due to the flood control measures.

“Pero wala pa mahuman ang atoang mission kay tungod sa kataas sa sapa. Magpadayun atoang tinguha paghatag og solusyon sa mga problema ug kakulangan sa imprastraktura dinhi sa atoang siyudad. Ikalipay sa kadaghanan that we are doing something and that we are giving them the best service we could,” said Ouano-Dizon.

For her part, Karla Victoria Cortes, the city’s Public Information Officer, mentioned that they may consider sending structural engineers to ensure the project was properly implemented and does not pose a risk to lives.

“It has been established that this is not a project of the local government of Mandaue City. However, since the project is located in Mandaue, we may consider sending structural engineers to inspect its implementation to ensure it does not endanger lives. We will submit our recommendations to DPWH,” said Cortes.

