Cebu FC hosts Muangthong United FC at Rizal Memorial Stadium

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants are set for a pivotal encounter in the AFC Champions League 2, as they host Thailand’s Muangthong United FC on Thursday, November 7, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

This match, one of Cebu FC’s two home games in the tournament, represents a significant opportunity for the team to secure their first three points in Group H.

The match marks a highly anticipated rematch after the Gentle Giants and Muangthong United battled to a 2-2 stalemate on October 23 at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

That draw was a historic milestone for the Gentle Giants, as it earned them their first-ever point in the AFC Champions League and injected the much-needed confidence into the young franchise.

Currently at the bottom of the Group H standings, Cebu FC is eager for a win to improve its position and regain momentum.

A victory against Muangthong United would not only help elevate their standings but also reinvigorate the team’s morale as they balance their commitments in both the AFC Champions League 2 and the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Despite the boost from their October 23 draw, the Gentle Giants faced a setback in their most recent match in the PFL, where they were held to a 0-0 draw by One Taguig FC on Sunday.

The game, held at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu, was one of the team’s rare home fixtures, making the result particularly disappointing for both players and fans alike.

Following Thursday’s AFC Champions League match that will tip off at 6 p.m., Cebu FC will quickly shift gears to prepare for their next PFL fixture against Davao Aguilas UMAK, set for Sunday, November 10, at 4 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

