Cebu FC exec vows improvement ahead of rare home game in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants’ technical director, Nihat Tumkaya, has assured Cebuano football fans that the club is determined to improve as the Philippines Football League (PFL) season progresses.

Tumkaya’s commitment follows Cebu FC’s recent 0-1 loss to the Manila Diggers FC and a challenging campaign in the AFC Champions League 2.

The Gentle Giants are set to face One Taguig FC in a rare home match on Sunday, November 3, at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

This is one of only two home games for the Gentle Giants this PFL season, with the team spending most of the season playing at the largely empty Rizal Memorial Stadium compared to the passionate, packed crowds at their home ground in Cebu.

Game plan

Tumkaya acknowledged that the club is still in the process of fully integrating his strategies and philosophies into their game plan.

“Our team is still in the process of fully adapting to my football philosophy and strategies,” Tumkaya said.

“Given that I arrived in the Philippines later and that some players joined the squad recently, it will take some time for this adaptation to be fully realized.”

Despite the challenges, Tumkaya is optimistic about the team’s progress.

“We are making significant progress each day, both in training and in matches. Once we fully implement our strategy, we will be stronger in both defense and attack,” he added.

Originally scheduled for October 27, the match was moved to November 3 due to unforeseen circumstances. This clash against One Taguig FC presents a crucial opportunity for Cebu FC to bounce back after their defeat to Manila Diggers FC.

They also come into this game riding on the momentum of their 2-2 draw against Thailand’s Muangthong United FC in the AFC Champions League 2 on October 23, which earned them their first point in the tournament.

The match tips off at 5 p.m.

