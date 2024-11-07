Nic Cabañero’s 19-point effort not enough as UST falls to NU

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite a valiant, game-high 19-point effort from Lapu-Lapu City’s pride, Nic Cabañero, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers couldn’t hold off a resurgent National University (NU) Bulldogs team.

They fell to a heartbreaking 67-62 defeat in the UAAP Season 87 Collegiate Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Cabañero led all UST scorers, displaying his offensive skills and keeping the Tigers competitive through challenging stretches.

His consistent scoring gave UST an early advantage, as the Tigers entered the fourth quarter with a 55-47 lead.

However, NU came alive in the fourth quarter, turning the game on its head with a remarkable 17-3 run, seizing a 64-58 lead with 4:36 remaining.

In a heartbreaking turn, UST had multiple opportunities to rally in the game’s closing moments.

Cabañero himself had two attempts to narrow the deficit with close-range shots, but neither found their mark. He also added three assists, one steal, and one rebound.

Teammate Christian Manaytay missed two crucial layups, while Mo Tounkara, who contributed an impressive 15 points and 18 rebounds, was unable to convert another key attempt under the basket, which proved costly.

Reflecting on his team’s effort, Cabañero’s performance was a testament to his consistency as a former UAAP scoring champion.

However, UST ultimately couldn’t match the Bulldogs’ late-game execution.

NU was led by Jolo Manansala, who had 18 points, seven rebounds, and one assist, while PJ Palacielo and Jake Figueroa added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Two other Cebuanos, Reinhard Jumamoy and Steve Nash Enriquez, combined for 10 points.

Despite the defeat, UST remains in fourth place with a 5-7 record and looks to bounce back when they take on the University of the East on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

