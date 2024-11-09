Another LPA enters PAR, has high chance of developing into tropical depression 

A low pressure area (LPA) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Saturday, November 9, 2024, Pagasa said in its bulletin.

The LPA is among two being monitored by the weather bureau. The LPA inside the PAR (LPA 11b) was located 1,150 kilometers east of southern Luzon as of 3 a.m. Saturday.

The other LPA (11c) was located 2,885 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 3 a.m. It was still outside the PAR.

READ MORE:

LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024

Marce weakens as it crosses Ilocos Norte, Pagasa says

DOST-PAGASA Weather Specialist Daniel James Villamil said in his Saturday morning forecast that the LPA inside the PAR won’t have a direct effect on the country yet.

#NikaPH

Villamil said the LPA has a high chance of developing into a Tropical Depression (TD) within the next 12 hours. Should it become a TD, it will be called Nika.

Meanwhile, typhoon YINXING, formerly MARCE, was located 500 km west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte as of 3 a.m. and is outside of the PAR.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 155 KM/H near the center and gustiness of up to 190 KM/H. It was moving west northwestward at 20 KM/H.

Pagasa said the other LPA (LPA 11c) has “a MEDIUM chance of developing into a Tropical Depression within the same timeframe.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP