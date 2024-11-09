Regie Suganob requests title shot vs. WBO champ Shochiki Iwata

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Driven by his ambition to claim a world title, Boholano boxing star Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions has officially submitted a request to the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to challenge reigning WBO light flyweight champion Shochiki Iwata of Japan.

Veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor submitted the formal request on behalf of PMI promoter, lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot, at the recent 37th WBO Convention held in Puerto Rico from October 28 to November 1. This submission marks a significant step toward setting up a possible and long-anticipated mandatory fight between Suganob, the current top contender, and Iwata.

Suganob initially called out Iwata on July 31, seeking a world title opportunity. However, despite Suganob’s position as the WBO’s No. 1 contender for several months, Iwata chose to face Spain’s Jairo Noriega instead. Iwata went on to claim the vacant WBO light flyweight title with a technical knockout over Noriega on October 13 in Japan.

“My attendance at the WBO Convention was focused on submitting PMI Promoter Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot’s request letter for a mandatory challenge, pushing for Regie Suganob to get his long-overdue title shot against Shokichi Iwata,” Villamor told CDN Digital.

Villamor took the convention as an opportunity to personally thank the presidents of boxing’s four major governing bodies—the WBO, WBC, IBF, and WBA—for recognizing Filipino fighters, particularly those from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, with favorable rankings.

“It was a remarkable experience, especially with the support of Sir Podot. For the first time, all four presidents from the major boxing organizations were present. I was able to thank each one for giving us high rankings and the No. 1 contender position across organizations,” Villamor added.

Suganob, 26, has solidified his standing in the light flyweight division with impressive performances. In April, he defended his WBO Global light flyweight title with an eighth-round technical knockout against Japan’s Kai Ishizawa in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

He now holds an impressive 15-1 record, including five knockouts, while Iwata’s record stands at 14-1 with 11 knockouts.

