Regie Suganob calls out Shokichi Iwata for world title showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob, the world-ranked Boholano boxer, has issued a bold challenge to Japanese contender Shokichi Iwata to a fight for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) world light flyweight title.

The prestigious WBO title has been up for grabs since June, following the departure of former champion Jonathan Gonzales from Puerto Rico.

Suganob, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the WBO light flyweight division, is eager to seize his second chance at a world title.

Last year, he captured the WBO Global light flyweight title and defended it successfully against Japan’s Kai Ishizawa in a lopsided bout in Bohol just this March.

READ:

“To Iwata, I want this fight. Give me the chance to challenge you for the vacant WBO world junior flyweight title,” Suganob declared assertively after the “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” event in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“I’m willing to fight anywhere; just give me the opportunity.”

The 26-year-old standout from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable delivered a spectacular performance against Ishizawa, securing an eighth-round technical knockout that proved his readiness for another shot at a world title.

Suganob’s first world title attempt ended in defeat to South Africa’s Sivenathi Nontshinga for the IBF world light flyweight title last July 2023.

However, he quickly rebounded, claiming the WBO Global title with a unanimous decision victory over veteran Venezuelan Ronald Chacon in November, also in Bohol.

With a professional record of 15 wins, including 5 knockouts, and just one loss, Suganob is a formidable contender for the vacant title.

Iwata, on the other hand, boasts of a 13-1 record with 10 knockouts. The 28-year-old Japanese fighter is currently on a four-fight winning streak in Japan, having defeated Filipino boxers like former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto, Jayson Brillo, Jerome Baloro, and Jahzeel Trinidad.

Iwata came close to becoming a world champion himself but fell short against Gonzales in 2022 in Saitama, Japan.

Suganob’s promoter, Floriezyl Echavez-Podot, is enthusiastic about the prospect of this matchup. He is prepared to send Suganob to Japan for the fight or, if the opportunity arises, stage the title bout in Bohol.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP