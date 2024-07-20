PMI’s Suganob continues to ascend in world rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The pride of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob, took a step closer to earning another world title shot after climbing higher in the world rankings.

From the No. 4 spot in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight division, Suganob climbed a place higher to No. 3 in the latest rankings.

He also climbed from No. 6 to No. 5 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) rankings.

However, he dipped one place lower in the World Boxing Council (WBC) from seventh to eighth.

Nonetheless, Suganob remains to be one of the most notable names in the light flyweight division being the current WBO Global light flyweight title holder.

The 26-year-old Boholano from Dauis town, proved a point when he scored a devastating eighth-round technical knockout win against Japanese Kai Ishizawa last April 30 in Tagbilaran City.

Suganob spearheaded the “Kumong Bol-Anon XV” fight card where he successfully defended his title against Ishizawa and improved his record to 15 wins with five knockouts and one defeat.

He is now on track to earning a possible world title shot this year, more probably for the WBO world light flyweight title that is currently vacant.

Japanese Shochiki Iwata is the No. 1 contender for the title, while Jairo Noriega of Spain is the No. 2 boxer in the rankings.

