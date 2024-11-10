cdn mobile

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Surigao del Norte town – Phivolcs

By: Dianne Sampang - Inquirer.net | November 10,2024 - 06:45 AM

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Surigao del Norte town - Phivolcs

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Burgos, Surigao del Norte on Saturday morning, Phivolcs said. (Photo from Phivolcs/Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Burgos town in Surigao del Norte on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its earthquake bulletin, Phivolcs said that the earthquake was located east of Burgos town in Surigao del Norte and occurred at 9:12 a.m.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 19 kilometers (km).

ALSO READ:

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, tremors felt in Cebu

Residents begin to return home after Surigao del Sur quake kills one

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Poro, Camotes

It was earlier raised to magnitude 4.7 with its original depth of 10 km.

Phivolcs also said that the earthquake’s reported strength was raised to Intensity III in Burgos, Surigao del Norte, from the earlier record of Intensity II.

The agency noted that Intensity III can already be “felt by many people indoors especially in upper floors of buildings.”

Meanwhile, its scale recorded the tremor at Instrumental Intensity II in Surigao City in Surigao del Norte and Hinundayan in Southern Leyte.

The agency added that there are no expected damage and aftershocks.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: earthquake, Phivolcs, Surigao del Norte
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.