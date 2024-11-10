Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Surigao del Norte town – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Burgos town in Surigao del Norte on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its earthquake bulletin, Phivolcs said that the earthquake was located east of Burgos town in Surigao del Norte and occurred at 9:12 a.m.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 19 kilometers (km).

It was earlier raised to magnitude 4.7 with its original depth of 10 km.

Phivolcs also said that the earthquake’s reported strength was raised to Intensity III in Burgos, Surigao del Norte, from the earlier record of Intensity II.

The agency noted that Intensity III can already be “felt by many people indoors especially in upper floors of buildings.”

Meanwhile, its scale recorded the tremor at Instrumental Intensity II in Surigao City in Surigao del Norte and Hinundayan in Southern Leyte.

The agency added that there are no expected damage and aftershocks.

