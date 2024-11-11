Daily Gospel, November 11

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 11, 2024, which is the Monday of the Thirty-second week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 17, 1-6.

Jesus said to his disciples, “Things that cause sin will inevitably occur, but woe to the person through whom they occur.

It would be better for him if a millstone were put around his neck and he be thrown into the sea than for him to cause one of these little ones to sin.

Be on your guard! If your brother sins, rebuke him; and if he repents, forgive him.

And if he wrongs you seven times in one day and returns to you seven times saying, ‘I am sorry,’ you should forgive him.”

And the apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith.”

The Lord replied, “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you would say to (this) mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.

