SUGBU Bowling: Turner-Esolana tandem shines

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Richard Turner and Roy Esolana emerged winners in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United’s (SUGBU) Doubles Tournament held last Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The dynamic duo topped the field of 15 teams, securing victory with an impressive 1,676 total pinfalls across a four-game series.

READ MORE:

AEBC Buildrite Cup 2024: Sinclair holds off Stopgap

Turner and Esolana’s consistent performance saw them post scores of 417, 435, 463, and 430, with their standout effort in the third game—achieving the tournament’s highest single-game score of 463 pins.

Their victory marked a significant leap from their previous tournament finish, where they placed fifth with 1,535 total pinfalls.

With this win, Turner and Esolana demonstrated remarkable improvement and chemistry, making a statement as one of the top pairs in the SUGBU bowling circuit.

Coming in second place were the highly favored duo of former national team member Jomar Jumapao and SUGBU’s elite bowler Aui Padawan, who tallied 1,616 pinfalls. The third spot was claimed by Mark Hodgkinson and Vivian Padawan, with a solid 1,547 total pins.

Rounding out the top five were Mabs Villamin and Nestor Ranido, who recorded 1,540 pinfalls, and GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza, who also finished with 1,540 pins.

The sixth to tenth placers were Tessie and Dodong Dante (1,513), Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil (1,494), Uwe Schulze and Robert Sarvida(1,439), Noli Valencia and Edgar Alqueza (1,438), and Roldan Vidas and Luther Tapaya (1,418).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP