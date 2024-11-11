AEBC Buildrite Cup 2024: Sinclair holds off Stopgap

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sinclair escaped Stopgap, 75-73, in a thrilling duel at the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2024 over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

In a tightly contested game, Adrian Damole led Sinclair with a standout performance, scoring 22 points, while adding three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

READ MORE:

NBA Celtics vs Bucks: Tatum leads Boston to victory

Miguel Cenabre also played a vital role, adding 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Francis Dumadag rounded out the top performers for Sinclair, registering nine points, four rebounds, and four steals.

Stopgap, though depleted, put up a strong fight, with Niño Araw-Araw and Rex Cagulada both scoring 16 points. Edu Fuentes added 10 points, while Andrew Ocena and Gil Dumadag combined for 17 points in their losing effort.

AEBC Buildrite Cup: NATICA 81, RUBBERSTOP 62

In another game, Natica trounced Rubberstop, 81-62, with JP Revales leading the charge, scoring 18 points to go along with six rebounds and one assist.

Levi Sinson contributed 17 points, while CJ Ibon and Ronald Aaron Uy added 12 and 11 points, respectively, to seal the win for Natica.

Rubberstop’s Arlu Esteban finished with a game-high 18 points, while Noel Masin and Marvin Mumar chipped in 13 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Natica’s well-rounded offense.

AEBC Buildrite Cup: HANDYFIX GRIP 83, READYCRETE 60

Handifix Grip dominated Readycrete, 83-60, thanks to a solid performance from Garrick Bande and Niel Benedicto.

Both players scored 14 points, with Benedicto adding eight rebounds and two assists, and Bande contributing four rebounds and two steals. Kyle Ordeniza also played a key role, adding 13 points in the victory.

For Readycrete, Vince Alquizalas posted an impressive 12 points and 21 rebounds, while Zuriel Andre Dunque also finished with 12 points, but their efforts couldn’t prevent the blowout loss.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP