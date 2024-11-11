Garcia stresses ‘maximum tolerance’ policy after Rosell’s City Hall arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are on high alert to maintain the security and order at the Cebu City Hall following the incident that transpired last Friday.

CCPO Director Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete said that Rosell was arrested on “usurpation of authority” for allegedly attempting to assume powers reserved for City Administrator Kristine Batucan without legal authority.

Along with the usurpation charge, Rosell also faces charges of resistance and disobedience to a person in authority. According to the detention certificate, criminal cases against Rosell are set to be filed with the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on November 11, 2024.

Consequently, on Monday, November 11, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in a press conference that he had already directed the Civil Security Unit (CSU) and the CCPO to observe “maximum tolerance” toward anyone expressing their frustrations at City Hall.

He said that they if there is already disturbance in the operations at the City Hall and offense that constitutes a crime that is punishable by law, it would be proper for the police and CSU to take action.

But on Saturday, November 9, reports stated that Rosell posted bail at the Cebu City Hall of Justice, where he paid P30,000 for the usurpation charge and another P3,000 for resisting arrest.

Subsequently, the door to the mayor’s office at Cebu City Hall was seen locked as of Monday, November 11, while the investigation into the incident that occurred last Friday continues. Suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell was arrested after his unauthorized entry into the premises.

Garcia said that the door was locked to preserve the crime scene.

Police personnel were also stationed outside the premises as of Monday, following the directives of Cañete, to maintain order on the office’s grounds.

Meanwhile, the public, including employees entering the premises of the mayor’s office, were asked by security personnel to show their IDs, in addition to ensuring the office remained in order.

Garcia said that Rosell that the only transaction that the latter can deal with legally is paying for his tax as a private citizen, but none anymore as a suspended city administrator.

“His employment in the City [Hall] has already terminated with the dismissal of his principal authority,” Garcia said.

READ: Tensions high at Cebu City Hall; Rama supporters demand his reinstatement

Should there be any more attempts of accessing the premises of the City Hall, Garcia said that the police would still observe a maximum tolerance and he will leave it to them if there are any actions taken that are punishable by law.

“If they do illegal acts again, then I believe that the Philippine National Police have to do what they have to do,” Garcia said.

Cañete said in a separate interview on Monday that there was no VIP treatment in arresting Rosell. Regardless of rank, they did what they were supposed to do.

“We will exercise maximum tolerance as instructed…pero sa tinuoray walay maximum tolerance kung nag commit og crime sa imong atubangan…you arrest him under the law,” Cañete said.

Garcia said that when he was still acting mayor before assuming the position of mayor, he waited for the order from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) that declared the mayoral position vacant.

He also clarified that he had already followed the law and the proper process before assuming the mayoral post.

On May 8, Rosell, along with suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and seven other City Hall officials, was placed under preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman for six months.

The decision stemmed from a case involving the reassignment of several City Hall employees, which resulted in the city government’s failure to pay their wages for 10 months. — with reports from Pia Piquero

/clorenciana

