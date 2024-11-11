After typhoon Nika, 2 more storms looming in PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Typhoon Nika (international name: Toraji) just barely made landfall on northern Luzon on Monday, November 11, 2024, but residents there have to brace for not just one but two more potential storms.

The state weather bureau confirmed on Monday that they are monitoring a total of four major weather disturbances inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Inside PAR, Nika lashed out on areas in northern Luzon after making landfall over Dilasag, Aurora on Monday.

Its center was last seen traversing northern Luzon as of 11 a.m. on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Nika battered several parts of Luzon just three days after Typhoon Yinxing (formerly Marce) left the PAR last Friday, November 8.

Two tropical cyclones

Pagasa also said they are also monitoring a tropical depression, and a tropical storm.

The tropical depression was last seen 1,480 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. Pagasa forecasted it to enter PAR by Tuesday, November 12 and will be automatically assigned the name Ofel.

It will also likely intensify into a severe tropical storm within the next 48 hours and may reach its peak intensity as a severe storm before making landfall, according to Pagasa.

They have also not ruled out the possibility of further intensifying into a typhoon.

The tropical depression’s current trajectory showed that it will continue to move west northwestward while over Philippine Sea east of Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

For Cebu, the Visayas station of Pagasa earlier reported that both Nika and the tropical depression will not directly impact the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

In addition to the tropical depression, Pagasa confirmed that another tropical cyclone has entered their monitoring domain.

State meteorologists on Monday are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Man-yi, which formed over the west Pacific ocean.

Man-yi was last spotted 3,575 kilometers east of Central Luzon. If it will reach PAR, it will be given the local name Pepito.

In less than a month, a total of four storms battered the Philippines, causing widespread damage and deaths that already reached beyond 150.

The previous were Marce (International name: Yinxing), Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami), and Super Typhoon Leon (International name: Kong-rey).

The Philippines faces an average of 20 tropical storms per year.

