Comelec declares 47 senatorial bets as nuisance candidates

MANILA, Philippines — On paper, Jovelyn Aceron would have been a good candidate for senator, being a certified public accountant real estate broker, and former overseas Filipino worker with high hopes of change in the country’s governance.

But Aceron was among the 47 individuals who have been declared by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) nuisance candidates to run as a senator in the 2025 midterm polls.

The poll body posted the list on its official social media accounts on Saturday. According to the Comelec, the disqualifications may still be appealed.

Also on the list as possible nuisance candidates in the senatorial race was Joel Apolinario, founder of Kapa Community Ministry International Inc., which ran a Ponzi scheme.

READ: Comelec explains grounds for declaring nuisance candidates in elections

He and other leaders of the group were sentenced to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of eight counts of syndicated estafa.

While in prison, Apolinario tried to run as a senator in the 2022 elections, but his name was not included on the final list of candidates.

READ: Filing of petitions vs. nuisance candidates extended to Oct. 16

Nuisance candidates

The Comelec’s first and second divisions also declared not eligible to run for senator personalities who have been declared nuisance candidates in previous elections:

Daniel Magtira of Tondo, who falsely claimed he was married to celebrity Kris Aquino. For the 2025 polls, he now said he was the fiancé of Sen. Imee Marcos.

READ: Mandaue mayor’s race: Another ‘Jonas’ Cortes files COC

Sixto Lagare, who is now on his fourth time to be labeled by the Comelec as a nuisance, wanted to pass an antipolitical dynasty law, and to change the country’s current bench trial (where a judge makes all the decisions) to a jury system.

Alexander Encarnacion, an electrician and a carpenter, was turned down for the third time by the Comelec to run as senator. During the 2019 and 2022 elections, Comelec said that he did not have the financial resources to launch a nationwide campaign.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the Comelec may, motu proprio or upon a verified petition of an interested party, refuse to give due course to or cancel a certificate of candidacy (COC) and declare the aspirant as a nuisance candidate.

Comelec Chair George Garcia earlier said that only 66 of the 183 individuals who filed their COCs for senator may be included in the official list of candidates for the May 12, 2025, national and local elections.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP