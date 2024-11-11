BC Cheetahs eye comeback vs. USJ-R Jaguars in key Cesafi clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, eager to bounce back from their first loss in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24, are set to clash with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Tuesday, November 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Coming off a narrow 68-71 defeat to the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, the Cheetahs aim to regain their momentum and secure a stronger position in the standings.

With a 4-1 record, the Cheetahs are currently a strong contender in the Final Four race, and a victory over the Jaguars would tighten their grip on the No. 3 seed.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars, holding a 4-3 card, are right on their heels and determined to climb up the ranks of the men’s basketball tournament.

Breakthrough team

The Cheetahs have emerged as this season’s breakthrough team, surprising fans with an impressive 4-0 start before their hard-fought battle against UV.

This season is a pivotal turnaround from the Cheetahs’ debut season, that saw them finishing at No. 8.

Now, positioned third in the standings, the Cheetahs have proven their mettle, pushing UV to the brink and showcasing a serious Final Four bid.

However, Tuesday’s showdown promises to be no walk in the park, as the Jaguars arrive fresh off a commanding 92-57 victory over the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs on Sunday night, looking to extend their winning streak.

The high-stakes game between Benedicto College and USJ-R is set for a 6:45 p.m. tip-off.

In the high school division, the bottom-dwelling University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors and the CRMC Baby Mustangs will play at 5:15 p.m. Both teams hold a 1-7 record.

