cdn mobile

Fuel price hike: Diesel up by P2.10/L, gasoline by P1.50/L

By: Anna Leah Gonzales - Philippine News Agency November 12,2024 - 06:52 AM

Fuel price hikes: Diesel up by P2.10/L, gasoline by P1.50/L. A motorist refuels at a gas station in South Triangle, Quezon City in this undated photo. | PNA photo by Ben Briones

A motorist refuels at a gas station in South Triangle, Quezon City in this undated photo. | PNA photo by Ben Briones

MANILA – Motorists are going to be hit by another big-time fuel price increase or fuel price hike starting today, November 12.

In separate advisories on Monday, Petro Gazz, CleanFuel, Caltex, Seaoil and Shell announced a hike in gasoline prices by P1.50 per liter and P2.10 per liter for diesel.

READ MORE:

Fuel prices to surge up to P1.90 per liter next week

Oil companies set mixed fuel price movements starting November 5

Caltex, Shell, and Seaoil also announced a P1.20 per liter increase for kerosene.

The price adjustment will start at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, oil firms increased diesel and kerosene prices by P0.75 and P0.50 per liter, respectively.

Gasoline prices, however, were reduced by P0.10 per liter.

Latest data from the Department of Energy showed that as of Nov. 5, the total adjustment of gasoline and diesel stood at a net increase of P8.65 per liter and P7.30 per liter, respectively.

On the other hand, kerosene has a total net decrease of P2.60 per liter. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: diesel, gasoline, kerosene
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.