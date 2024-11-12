Fuel price hike: Diesel up by P2.10/L, gasoline by P1.50/L
MANILA – Motorists are going to be hit by another big-time fuel price increase or fuel price hike starting today, November 12.
In separate advisories on Monday, Petro Gazz, CleanFuel, Caltex, Seaoil and Shell announced a hike in gasoline prices by P1.50 per liter and P2.10 per liter for diesel.
Caltex, Shell, and Seaoil also announced a P1.20 per liter increase for kerosene.
The price adjustment will start at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Last week, oil firms increased diesel and kerosene prices by P0.75 and P0.50 per liter, respectively.
Gasoline prices, however, were reduced by P0.10 per liter.
Latest data from the Department of Energy showed that as of Nov. 5, the total adjustment of gasoline and diesel stood at a net increase of P8.65 per liter and P7.30 per liter, respectively.
On the other hand, kerosene has a total net decrease of P2.60 per liter. (PNA)
