WBC title fight in Thailand: Adolfo steps in for injured Garces

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Prime Stags Boxing Gym’s rising prospect Michael Adolfo has stepped in to replace Kit Ceron Garces for a marquee title fight in Bangkok, Thailand, scheduled for November 29.

The Cebuano boxer will go head-to-head with seasoned Thai veteran Danai Ngiabphukhiaw for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian title in the 112-pound division, set for 10 rounds.

Garces (8-1, 5KOs), originally slated for the bout, was forced to withdraw after sustaining an injury during training in Talisay City, as announced by Prime Stags Sports earlier this month.

Despite the setback, Prime Stags Sports president, Lawyer Jigo John Dacua, expressed full confidence in Adolfo’s ability to take on Ngiabphukhiaw.

“We regret to announce that Garces cannot compete, as we were eager for him to have another shot at the championship belt. We believe he had a strong chance to win,” Dacua said.

“But with Adolfo stepping in, our confidence remains high. He’s been training tirelessly in preparation for this fight,” he added.

While Adolfo faces a challenging opponent, his current form suggests he’s ready to rise to the occasion.

The 25-year-old holds a record of six wins with two losses and three knockouts.

His recent success included a back-to-back winning streak over the past two years, with his latest victory against former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano by unanimous decision last July at SM Seaside City Cebu.

However, the odds may favor Ngiabphukhiaw, whose record stands at 23-5-1 with 12 knockouts.

The Thai fighter is currently on a three-fight winning streak and including a draw last June against China’s Huerban Qiatehe in Pattaya, Thailand, for the same title he now seeks against Adolfo.

