Boxing: Jimmy Paypa falters in Thailand, with loss to Iranian foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jimmy “Phoenix” Paypa’s comeback journey met a harsh and abrupt conclusion as he faced a decisive defeat against Iran’s Mahdi Sarbaz on October 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Paypa’s bid for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental Super lightweight title ended in a lopsided unanimous decision, with the three judges scoring the bout 99-91 in favor of Sarbaz.

This marked a significant setback for the Cebu-based fighter and former ALA Boxing Gym standout, who struggled against the taller, more powerful Iranian opponent.

After a remarkable return to the ring earlier this year following a six-year hiatus, Paypa had raised expectations by clinching the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Silver Welterweight title in dramatic fashion—a first-round technical knockout over Thailand’s Campee Phayom.

However, his roller-coaster career took another dip with this loss, which now brings his record to 21-7, while Sarbaz improves to 5-1 with four knockouts.

Height and jabs

From the opening rounds, the 28-year-old Sarbaz utilized his height and reach advantage to establish a steady stream of jabs that kept Paypa on the defensive. Although Paypa continued to press forward, seeking opportunities to break through, Sarbaz’s range control and well-timed punches made it challenging for him to mount any significant offense.

The fight began to tilt further in Sarbaz’s favor by the third round. Having gauged Paypa’s movement and rhythm, Sarbaz transitioned from measured jabs to powerful combinations, focusing his assault on both Paypa’s head and body. Despite Paypa’s defensive efforts, Sarbaz’s relentless punching pierced through, frequently snapping Paypa’s head back and visibly unsettling him.

Filipino vet overwhelmed

Determined not to back down, Paypa attempted to exchange blows, managing to land a few counters and body shots.

However, Sarbaz’s sheer power and ring dominance quickly overwhelmed the Filipino veteran in each exchange.

Throughout the fight, Sarbaz continued his punishing assault, delivering blows from various angles while Paypa fought valiantly but struggled to respond effectively, resulting to his utter defeat.

