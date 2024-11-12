Boy’s eye pierced by steel rod while on way to school

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— A 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after his left eye was pierced by a rusty steel rod around noon on Tuesday, November 12, in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

According to Edwin Dionio Jr., a neighbor of the victim, he heard a boy crying when he went outside his house.

When he followed the sound, he saw the boy standing, with a steel rod piercing his left eye.

Dionio tried to pull the steel rod out of the boy’s eye; however, the boy complained of pain.

“Nityabaw siya, aray, aray, aray… Nakit-an nako nga ang kabilya nitusok sa iyang mata,” Dionio said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo Cebu.

Following this, Dionio immediately sought help from the Barangay Responders and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC).

The boy was on his way to school when the incident happened.

The steel rod was being used to support sagging electric wires.

The boy was living with his brother, as their parents were working in another location.

Authorities are conducting further investigation into the incident.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP