Life! Travel

The Chiang Mai experience: Up close with the gentle giants

By: - November 12, 2024

Chiang Mai, Thailand—For many of us, Dumbo was the first elephant to capture our hearts, with his big ears, warm spirit, and boundless charm.

But beyond the screen, real elephants face a harsher world, often enduring abuse despite their gentle nature and strength.

In Chiang Mai, however, sanctuaries offer a different story—a place where these majestic giants are cherished, where their playful sides and tender souls can shine.

CDN Digital explores one of Chiang Mai’s elephant sanctuaries to give us an intimate look at the lives, personalities, and the care these gentle giants receive in Thailand.

Chiang Mai elephants

At 40 years old, this elephant is still very active and is just one of the senior elephants in the sanctuary. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

It was a gloomy day in Chiang Mai but this didn’t stop CDN Digital from visiting this northern province for the elephants.

A 45-minute to hour-long car brought us to the Ran-Tong Elephant Sanctuary.

The sanctuary has been rehabilitating elephants for roughly 16 years. It is owned by a local committed to saving as many elephants as possible from labor and abuse.

Chiang Mai elephants

Elephants always go in groups. They are not so good with living alone in the wild. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

Currently, there are 10 elephants at the sanctuary, most of them rescued from Myanmar, where they had been used in the logging industry.

Elephants are sacred in Thailand

In Thailand, elephants are considered sacred, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Elephants are smart animals, they have good memory and are easily instructed. They can hear from as far as 12 miles away and can smell from as far as six miles.

The sanctuary asks all visitors to change into clothes provided for the experience, as the interaction with elephants is very hands-on. The sanctuary offers clean changing and shower areas for guests, complete with towels, soap, boots, and slippers.

Once you’re dressed, you’re ready to meet the elephants, starting with two young males.

feeding elephants

This writer feeds one of two younger elephants in the sanctuary. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

Seven, our tour guide, shared that these two boys are kept apart from the rest because they aren’t fully tamed yet. They play a lot and sometimes get rough, which is normal for young elephants.

A little secret? They behave well when given treats.

Feeding the elephants

Elephants love to eat!

With this in mind, tourists are taught how to prepare the elephants’ food.

Here, you’ll help cut corn and squash into smaller pieces and wrap medicine balls in leaves. The treats become your best friend in ensuring good photos and interactions with the elephants.

Each elephant can consume 200 kilos of vegetables and fruits per day and can consume 120 liters of water.

elephant food

Preparing food for the elephants composed of corn and medicine ball for their afternoon treats. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

Chiang food for elephants

CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

Seeing visitors and guides with baskets of treats excites them. One female elephant even loves giving hugs! She definitely deserved a treat!

Chiang Mai elephants

A kid feeds  some grass to start up an elephant’s appetite for their favorite, which are  fruits and vegetables. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

Loving the water

The highlight of the visit is bathing the elephants. Getting to brush their backs and trunks and even splashing around with them is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. They were very playful. They made sure you’d  get wet and have fun with them too!

chiang mai elephants

Two elephants enjoy the water in Chiang Mai, Thailand. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

Chiang Mai elephant

This writer spends time with an elephant in the water. Scrubbing their bodies gives elephants a sense of relief. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

An elephant can live up to 80 years if treated correctly.

Visiting Ran-Tong Elephant Sanctuary was unforgettable. An experience that showed just how incredible and gentle these rescued giants truly are.

elephants

Elephants, the gentle giants of Thailand. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

For an unforgettable elephant encounter in Chiang Mai, choose a sanctuary that truly prioritizes the well-being of these gentle giants.

Supporting ethical places like Ran-Tong not only makes your experience more meaningful but also helps these magnificent creatures thrive in a safe, caring environment.

