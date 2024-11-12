The Chiang Mai experience: Up close with the gentle giants

It was a gloomy day in Chiang Mai but this didn’t stop CDN Digital from visiting this northern province for the elephants.

A 45-minute to hour-long car brought us to the Ran-Tong Elephant Sanctuary.

The sanctuary has been rehabilitating elephants for roughly 16 years. It is owned by a local committed to saving as many elephants as possible from labor and abuse.

Currently, there are 10 elephants at the sanctuary, most of them rescued from Myanmar, where they had been used in the logging industry.

Elephants are sacred in Thailand

In Thailand, elephants are considered sacred, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Elephants are smart animals, they have good memory and are easily instructed. They can hear from as far as 12 miles away and can smell from as far as six miles.

The sanctuary asks all visitors to change into clothes provided for the experience, as the interaction with elephants is very hands-on. The sanctuary offers clean changing and shower areas for guests, complete with towels, soap, boots, and slippers.

Once you’re dressed, you’re ready to meet the elephants, starting with two young males.

Seven, our tour guide, shared that these two boys are kept apart from the rest because they aren’t fully tamed yet. They play a lot and sometimes get rough, which is normal for young elephants.

A little secret? They behave well when given treats.

Feeding the elephants

Elephants love to eat!

With this in mind, tourists are taught how to prepare the elephants’ food.

Here, you’ll help cut corn and squash into smaller pieces and wrap medicine balls in leaves. The treats become your best friend in ensuring good photos and interactions with the elephants.

Each elephant can consume 200 kilos of vegetables and fruits per day and can consume 120 liters of water.

Seeing visitors and guides with baskets of treats excites them. One female elephant even loves giving hugs! She definitely deserved a treat!

Loving the water

The highlight of the visit is bathing the elephants. Getting to brush their backs and trunks and even splashing around with them is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. They were very playful. They made sure you’d get wet and have fun with them too!