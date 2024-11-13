Cesafi basketball: Top-ranked squads plunge into  action on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars are primed to keep their positions atop the standings as they step into the court for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 basketball tournament on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters, currently unbeaten with a 6-0 (win-loss) record, will square off against the gritty Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats at 6:45 PM.

Meanwhile, the Baby Jaguars, leading the high school division, will clash with the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in a 5:15 PM showdown.

UC enters this matchup following a grueling 85-81 double-overtime victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons last Saturday.

The Webmasters are determined to extend their winning streak and solidify their hold on the top spot, which comes with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four of the collegiate division.

In contrast, for the Wildcats, Thursday’s game is critical in keeping their Final Four hopes alive.

With a 2-3 record, CIT-U is aiming to rebound from a recent 64-72 defeat against the Benedicto College Cheetahs on November 5.

To remain in contention, the Wildcats must secure victories in all three of their remaining games including this one tomorrow and hope to dislodge the USJ-R Jaguars, who currently hold the fourth spot with a 4-4 record.

On the other hand, the Baby Jaguars are making an impressive Final Four push with an 8-1 record.

A win over the UCLM Webmasters would further bolster their quest for a twice-to-beat advantage as they approach the playoffs.

UCLM, already out of Final Four contention with a 4-5 record, seeks to play spoiler and is coming off a decisive 95-46 win against the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Baby Mustangs last Sunday.

Thursday’s games also mark the conclusion of the three-straight days of Cesafi basketball action that started on Tuesday.

The games will resume on Saturday, November 16.

