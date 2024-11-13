Milka Romero aspires to champion Filipino athletes through broader, accessible sports programs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Drawing from her extensive experience as an athlete, 1-Pacman Party List’s first nominee Milka Romero understands the needs of Filipino athletes.

With this, Romero aims to champion for accessible sports program across the nation.

Romero, 31, the co-owner of a professional volleyball team and daughter of Congressman Mikee Romero, presents herself as a passionate sports advocate.

During a recent visit to Cebu, Romero highlighted her vision to create pathways for young athletes and empower Filipino youth through sports.

“We’re focused on developing more sports and academic programs, and we’re planning to establish regional sports centers across the country,” Romero shared in an interview with CDN Digital.

“We want sports to be more accessible so we can foster young talent and ultimately strengthen youth empowerment.”

As a former athlete who once donned the tri-colors of the Philippine women’s football team, Romero brings personal insight into the needs of Philippine sports development.

“We’re excited to identify talent not just in Manila, but in regions like Cebu, which is home to many skilled athletes in basketball, volleyball, and other sports,” said Romero, co-owner of the PVL team Capital 1 Solar Spikers.

“I believe sports can be a catalyst for positive change in athletes’ lives. I’m proud to say that 1-Pacman is committed to championing sports.”

MILKA ROMERO INITIATIVE: EXPANDING REACH FOR ATHLETES

One of Romero’s primary initiatives is the establishment of regional sports centers, designed to reach athletes throughout the country.

She acknowledged the current administration’s support for sports but stressed that further work is needed, particularly in youth empowerment through sports.

Reflecting on the recent success of Filipino athletes on the international stage, Romero added, “The administration has been supportive, but our athletes’ performances in the Olympics have shown us just how much potential we have. With consistent development, we can excel across multiple sports.”

“We want to offer more opportunities for sports and education nationwide,” she continued. “Through sports, athletes gain discipline, teamwork, and communication skills—all of which are invaluable life tools.”

As Romero continues visiting cities and towns across the Philippines, she hopes to inspire young Filipinos to pursue big dreams through focus, discipline, and hard work, overcoming struggles and lifting their communities through sports.

With her advocacy, Romero envisions a Philippines where sports play an important role in youth development and national pride.

