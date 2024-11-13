Cesafi: Benedicto College outplays USJ-R, gets Final Four berth

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs clinched a Final Four spot with a decisive 70-63 victory over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs’ win improved their record to 5-1 that ensured them their Final Four ticket in only their second season in Cesafi. It marked a crucial milestone for its basketball program.

In contrast, the loss dealt USJ-R its fourth defeat in eight games, closing out a challenging elimination round for the Jaguars.

With this outcome, USJ-R’s chances now hinge on other teams’ performances. The Jaguars must hope that the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats (2-3) stumble in their last three games to hold onto the No. 4 spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, Benedicto College has two games remaining in the elimination round, facing CIT-U on November 23 before a much-anticipated matchup against the unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on November 26. The latter game was rescheduled from October 24 due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Head Coach BJ Murillo aims for more than just a semifinal berth; he has his sights set on securing the top seed. Murillo expressed confidence in his team’s capability to finish strong, especially as they gear up for their showdown with UC.

“We’re already in the Final Four, but we still have a chance to secure the No. 1 seed. That’s our goal, and we believe we can get there,” said Murillo post-game.

“Our game against UC will be crucial. We’re hoping for a favorable outcome and will give our all. That twice-to-beat advantage is invaluable.”

The Cheetahs were led by forward Denrick Orgong, who posted a game-high 21 points along with eight rebounds, a steal, an assist, and a block.

Crafty guard Albert Joshua Tolipas contributed 16 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals, while Junil Bulan added 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists to the winning effort.

USJ-R’s Elmer Echavez and Jay Deiparine each tallied 13 points, while Al James Calizar chipped in 12 points in the loss.

Benedicto College established their dominance inside, outscoring USJ-R 32-18 in the paint and earning a 26-10 advantage from the bench. Although USJ-R had the edge in points off turnovers (15-3), the Cheetahs maintained control for much of the game.

After a slow start that left them trailing 6-14, the Cheetahs rallied to take a 35-24 lead at halftime. While the Jaguars narrowed the gap to six, 53-37, going into the final period, the Cheetahs responded with another run, extending their lead to 66-55 and ultimately sealing the victory.

