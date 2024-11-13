‘Sextortion’ in Naga: Man nabbed for trying to blackmail girl, 14

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 37-year-old man was apprehended in an entrapment operation, after a 14-year-old girl lodged a complaint against him for sextortion on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at around 9:50 a.m. in a lodge in Purok Jaguar, Brgy. Panadtaran, San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

The suspect is a construction worker from Brgy. South Poblacion in San Fernando town.

Meanwhile, the victim was a 14-year-old grade 9 student from Naga City.

READ MORE:

Sextortion: The sinister side of online romance

Married man from Talisay City accuses single mom of blackmail

Based on the investigation of Naga Police Station, the victim sought their assistance after she alleged that the suspect blackmailed her that he would spread her lewd videos if she did not agree to have sex with the him.

Due to this, the Naga Police Station, headed by the Women and Child Protection Desk (WCPD), immediately conducted an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The victim allegedly met the suspect on Facebook on September 5, 2024, after the suspect sent her a friend request using an account with the name of a girl.

Video call sex

They chatted with each other through messenger, until they initiated a video call sex.

However, the suspect recorded without the consent of the victim their video call sex or a video call while doing lewd acts.

Afterwards, the suspect allegedly wanted to meet with the victim and have sex with her, or else, he would spread her lewd videos.

During the entrapment operation, the suspect and the victim met in a lodge in San Fernando town where the suspect was arrested.

In an interview with DySS Super Radyo Cebu, the suspect denied that he knew the victim and that they had communicated on Facebook.

He said that a certain “Claire,” whom he met on Facebook, referred the victim to him so that they could have sex for a payment of P1,000.

He met “Claire,” a man, in a “Cebu Meet-Up” group chat, where walkers and talkers responded to each other.

“Nitawag siya nako ug nangutana kung nagkinahanglan ba ko og babaye,” he said.

(She called me and asked if she needed a woman.)

He agreed to the arrangement and paid the amount since he didn’t want to have another child with his wife. The suspect has six children.

Meet up

Yesterday, he said that he was only instructed to meet up with the victim outside the lodge.

“Ako siyang giingnan, dai ikaw diay dai? Bataa pa nimo uy, dili ko madiskwedo nimo? Nitubag siya nga sex ra man kaha imong tuyo kuya?,” he added.

(I told her, how about you? You are still too young, will I not be in trouble with you? She answered that if it was only for sex that she wanted?)

The suspect said that he was also confused about why the victim wanted him to delete the lewd video since this was the first time that he had met her.

He admitted that his conscience suddenly struck him and planned to no longer pursue the plan. However, the police suddenly arrived and arrested him.

The police also recovered from him a loaded .45 caliber pistol.

Currently, the police are now preparing the charges against the suspect which include violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610 or Child Abuse, RA 11930 or an Act Punishing Online Sexual or Exploitation of Children, RA 9995 or the Photo and Video Voyeurism Act, and RA 10591 or the Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition.

Naga City is a third class component city of the Province of Cebu which is located 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP