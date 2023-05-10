Married man from Talisay City accuses single mom of blackmail

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 40-year-old man sought the assistance of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cebu City Field Unit after he claimed to have been blackmailed by a single mom, whom he met on social media and had sex with several times.

Angelo (not his real name) said that Tanya (not her real name) first demanded for the P2, 000 which he promised to give her to help support her child. The amount later on increased to P20, 000.

Tanya, whom he met through Facebook last month, has also allegedly threatened to sue Angelo for rape if he fails to send her the cash.

Angelo, a resident of Talisay City, said he does not have money to give Tanya since he only earns a meager income as a factory worker.

While the father of two has lived separately from his wife since 2013, he remains married to her. He is also worried how Tanya’s blackmail attempt would affect his work.

“Nahadlok lang ko sir kay iya man kuno kong ikiha ug rape. Mahibaw-an nya pod sa akong trabahoan,” Angelo told CDN Digital in an interview.

During his visit at the office of the CIDG Cebu City Field Unit on Wednesday, operatives told Angelo to try and settle his conflict with Tanya.

If they do not reach an agreement, operatives said they are prepared to help him file a robbery extortion complaint against her.

How they met?

Angelo said he met Tanya on social media. They started to chat and later on agreed to meet. On their first meeting, they checked in into a lodge in Talisay City to have sex.

They again met several times to have sex.

Angelo said that in one of their meetings, he promised to give P2, 000 to Tanya to help her support her child’s needs.

Last May 3, Tanya messaged him to already demand the amount that he promised.

He told Tanya then he still does not have cash. He promised to give the amount as soon as he receives his pay.

But Tanya has been very insistent. She has also increased her cash demand to P20, 000.

She even threatened to sue him for rape if he fails to give the money.

He alleged that Tanya has also threatened him that he “might not live long” if he does not pay up soon.

