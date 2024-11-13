Mandaue City Health Department extends school-based vaccination program

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Health Department is extending its vaccination program for vaccine-preventable diseases for targeted students in public schools throughout the city.

City Health Officer Dr. Debra Maria Catulong said on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that they revisited some schools and even visited students at home to vaccinate those who were missed during the intensive two-week school-based immunization program last October.

The City Health Office is vaccinating targeted students against measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and human papillomavirus (HPV).

This is part of the School-Based Immunization (SBI) program, dubbed Bakuna Eskwela, initiated by the Department of Education and the Department of Health.

In Mandaue City, the expected number of Grade 1 and Grade 7 students to be immunized against measles-rubella and tetanus-diphtheria is 5,378 and 5,813, respectively.

Around 2,700 female Grade 4 students are also expected to receive HPV vaccines for protection against cervical cancer.

Catulong said the extended vaccination effort will continue throughout November.

“We are not just trying to hit numbers here or meet the target; it’s about ensuring they receive these important vaccines during this period, sa October and November na gyud, kay these are critical vaccines to prevent diseases. Adtuon gyud nato sila,” said Catulong.

In October, Mandaue was able to immunize only about 50 percent of the target population due to hesitancy from some students and parents caused by misconceptions.

Catulong added that the department, in collaboration with DepEd-Mandaue, is conducting an education campaign to inform parents and students of the benefits of the vaccine and address their concerns.

