Raymond Garcia offers to pay insurance premium for delivery riders

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Christmas came early for over 2, 000 food delivery riders in Cebu City.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has promised to personally pay the cost of their accident insurance premium in 2025 that will avail them of coverage amounting to P100, 000.

In addition, Garcia also promised to waive next year’s business permit fee and grant them amnesty for unpaid penalties from traffic violations incurred this year. Waiving of unpaid penalties will allow the food delivery riders to obtain an Identification Card (ID) from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), which is a requirement for motorcycle-based businesses.

This was his response to the concerns that members of the Union of Food Delivery Riders in Cebu raised during their town hall dialogue that was held at City Hall.

At least 250 food delivery riders from Grab and Food Panda, who had reached out to his office to seek help on their current working conditions, joined the dialogue.

Immediate relief

Union members earlier won a P7.4-million suit against Food Panda that was filed before the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC). But the food delivery company has appealed NLRC’s decision.

“I’m happy to provide an immediate relief for the delivery riders while their legal victory is on appeal,” Garcia said.

“These are hardworking individuals trying to make an honest living on their motorcycles, most of whom are the sole breadwinners in their families. These are small tokens of appreciation,” he added.

During the town hall dialogue, food delivery riders were allowed to talk to Garcia and ask questions on what the city government can do to address their concerns.

The issues that they raised included their lack of accident insurance and the need to pay business permit fees and fines.

“Consider those three things done,” Garcia told the riders.

“I agree 100 percent on the issues you brought up today,” he added.

Garcia said that he will make a request for members of the City Council to convene in an executive session on November 20 for them to formally discuss the city government’s assistance to the food delivery riders.

Another dialogue

After his dialogue with the riders, Garcia said that he will also initiate a separate dialogue with the delivery platform companies.

“I will invite them here to sit down and have a dialogue with us and talk about these other issues and hopefully find a solution that’s beneficial to all of you,” he said.

Moreover, Garcia said that he will convene a council for motorcycle riders, that will include motorcycle-for-hire drivers and delivery riders, to look into issues that affect their operations.

Garcia has appointed Abraham Lanurias, president of Food Panda Riders Union, and Grab counterpart Noahde Vayson to represent their respective groups in the said council.

They will discuss during their first meeting the need to open a physical office in Cebu City and the issue on “shadow banning” or placing restrictions on delivery bookings which negatively impacts their income.

Before Tuesday’s dialogue ended, Garcia also signed a covenant with the food delivery riders to recognize their rights for social protection, representation, freedom from discrimination, safe and healthy working conditions, self-organization, and continuous education and skills training.

