Mandaue already vaccinated over 50 percent of kids against polio, rubella and measles

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City has already vaccinated over 50 percent of its target number of kids against measles, rubella, and polio.

Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) Medical Officer III Dr. Debra Maria Catulong said that 54.88 percent of their target number of 34,000 kids were already vaccinated against measles and rubella while 52 percent of the target 40,000 kids have already received the Oral Polio Vaccine.

The Measles and Rubella vaccines are given to children aged nine months to 5 years old while the Oral Polio Vaccine is given to children from zero to 5 years old.

The free supplemental immunization campaign to vaccinate children against measles, rubella, and polio started on May 2 wherein the city joined the national launching of Chikiting Ligtas, a national vaccination campaign. This will last only this month.

Mandaue City health personnel said they are working hard to conduct house-to-house vaccination and reach the city’s target especially since each of the 27 barangays is given a daily target she said.

However, Catulong said that there are still a few parents who refused to have their children vaccinated getting scared of the possible side effects.

Catulong said that health workers have explained to them how important the vaccines are to prevent their children from developing these diseases.

She said that children that were able to receive the vaccines from the previous year, still need to be immunized.

“Usbon siya regardless of nabakunahan na siya sauna, balikan gyud siya og hatag (vaccines) sa measles, rubella, ug polio,” said Catulong.

Mandaue City is classified as a highly urbanized city. /rcg

