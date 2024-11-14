Cebu City: P25,000 bonus for gov’t workers out soon as SB 3 okayed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City government employees can look forward to a brighter holiday season as the Cebu City Council has approved Supplemental Budget No. 3 (SB3), which includes a P25,000 bonus for qualified personnel.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chair of the budget and finance committee, was finally passed after thorough deliberation on November 13, 2024.

READ MORE:

Cebu City Hall employees may get year-end bonus by Nov. 2

DBM OKs earlier release of gov’t workers’ yearend bonus, cash gift

The supplemental budget ordinance, titled “An ordinance authorizing supplemental budget no. 3, series of 2024,” allocates P287,425,964.81 for various purposes, with over P216 million directed to Personnel Services, covering salary increases and bonuses, and more than P70 million for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE).

An additional P35.4 million has been designated for Special Accounts, which will benefit other segments of government employees.

As part of SB 3, qualified Cebu City government employees will receive a one-time cash incentive of P25,000 under Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE) Resolution No. 5, series of 2024.

This incentive honors public service excellence and is expected to offer much-needed financial relief during the holiday season.

P5,000 service premium

In addition to the main incentive, the ordinance grants a P5,000 “service premium” to approximately 4,681 project-based or Job Order (JO) employees, as specified in City Ordinance No. 2744, known as the Job Order Service Premium Act. This premium will reward JOs based on the length of service rendered, following established guidelines.

Moreover, around 6,692 barangay workers who receive aid or honorariums from the city government will receive a “One-Time Cash Assistance” of P5,000, to be implemented once the ordinance comes into full effect.

The approval of SB 3 was initially deferred on November 7 after minority floor leader Nestor Archival Sr. raised concerns about the possible exclusion of some JO workers from receiving incentives.

In response, Wenceslao clarified that the Gratuity Pay ordinance legally supports the inclusion of JOs in the bonus scheme, establishing that eligibility is based on tenure with the city government.

Further provisions specify that casual employees must have been employed for at least six months to receive the full bonus amount, while those with less than six months of service will receive 50 percent of the incentive, ensuring a fair distribution of funds among varying levels of tenure.

P216M for Personnel Services

Moreover, under the approved budget, more than P216 million is allocated for Personnel Services, which includes the first tranche of salary increases as mandated by Executive Order No. 64, series of 2024.

This allocation benefits both casual and regular employees of Cebu City Hall, totaling over 6,000 workers, as part of the city’s phased approach to standardizing salaries and ensuring personnel benefits.

For the Special Accounts, over P34 million is earmarked for additional Personnel Services, with P875,000 allotted for further MOOE needs, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the city government’s operational expenditures.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP