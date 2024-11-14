Cesafi: USP-F bounces back strong with win over UP Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers had a resounding 75-48 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Despite both teams being out of contention for the Final Four, the Panthers displayed their old winning form, securing a dominant win as their season is nearing its end with one more scheduled elimination game left.

READ MORE:

CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats claw back USPF in come-from-behind win

Cesafi basketball: Top-ranked squads plunge into action on Thursday

UAAP: Also-ran Ateneo thwarts Final Four hopeful UE

With this victory, USPF improved to a 3-4 record, positioning them at the No. 6 spot. They will miss the Final Four for the first time in three seasons.

From the outset, the Panthers asserted control, leading by as many as 30 points, 71-41, and building a substantial 17-point lead, 41-24, by halftime.

Their aggressive play and efficient execution extended into the third quarter, pushing their advantage to 30 points—a stark contrast to their previous 61-72 defeat against Benedicto College on November 5.

The Panthers demonstrated a marked improvement in their shooting accuracy, converting 33 of their 78 field goal attempts, a notable upgrade from their 20-of-61 shooting performance in their last game.

Peter John Peteros led the charge with a game-high 22 points, narrowly missing a double-double with nine rebounds. He also contributed defensively with two steals and an assist. Teammates Mark Louie Retes and John Howard Taala each added eight points to the Panthers’ tally.

On the other end, the Fighting Maroons struggled offensively, with no players reaching double figures.

JZ Dizon and AJ Delos Reyes each managed six points, underscoring a challenging outing for UP Cebu. Fatigue from their recent double-overtime battle against the league-leading University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters appeared to take a toll, resulting in a season-low shooting percentage of 25% (17-of-68).

USPF’s defensive strategy proved effective, as they outscored UP Cebu 36-16 in the paint and capitalized on turnovers with a 26-14 edge in points. The Panthers also dominated in second-chance opportunities, outscoring their opponents 23-9.

The Fighting Maroons slid further in the standings with a 1-6 record, rounding out a tough season for the squad.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP