Miss Universe 13th crown proudly made in the Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe coronation night is just a few sleeps away.

And with that, many things are starting to slowly unfold for the most beautiful night for 73rd Miss Universe.

One of which is the 13th crown that will be worn by the newly crowned Miss Universe.

This will be the first time in the Miss Universe history wherein the crown that will be used for the coronation night is made in the Philippines.

This is the “Lumière de l’Infini” (Light of Infinity) crown.

This year’s crown will make its debut filled with the South Sea Pearls, the natural gem of the Philippines intricately made by Filipino craftsmen.

The new Miss Universe pageant crown is crafted by Jewelmer, the luxury Philippine-based jewelry brand also behind the “La Mer en Majeste” (Sea of Majesty) crown used in Miss Universe Philippines since 2022.

In their Instagram post, Jewelmer unveiled the crown in November 13 in Mexico City, Mexico.

“A miracle created in 377 steps over five years, this treasure is brought to life by the most pristine environment and utmost human care. This precious gem embodies the brilliance of our co-existence with Mother Nature. As long as there is a pearl, there is life shining through every moment,” posted on their IG.

The crown is making waves yet again for the Philippines.

Another gem from the Philippines, Chelsea Manalo will be representing the country for this edition of Miss Universe.

This stunning beauty queen from Bulacan is the first half-Black, half-Filipina to win the Miss Universe Philippines title.

Watch her shine with the other candidates for the grand coronation night November 13 (November 14 in the Philippines.)

Make sure to bring out your best pageant energy for this weekend.