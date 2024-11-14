Signal No. 5 lifted in Cagayan as Ofel weakens

MANILA, Philippines — The highest wind signal in Cagayan has been lifted by state meteorologists as Ofel weakens from a super typhoon into a typhoon.

Ofel, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 240 kph, has been spotted over the coastal water of Baggao, Cagayan, said Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 2:00 p.m. update today, November 14.

Earlier, Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 over the portion of Cagayan, which state meteorologists said poses “extreme threat to life and property.”

To date, the highest TCWS is now at Signal No. 4, which brings 118 to 184 kph wind speeds in the following areas:

Babuyan Islands

The northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gonzaga, Santa Ana)

The northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan)

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 3 were raised in these areas, which will see 89 to 117 kph wind speed, causing moderate to significant threat to life and property:

Batanes

The rest of Cagayan, the northern, central, and eastern portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Palanan), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao)

The northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg).

These areas are under TCWS No. 2, where winds of greater than 62 kph and up to 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours, causing minor to moderate impacts to life and property:

The western and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, Angadanan, Alicia, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Mateo, San Isidro, Dinapigue)

The rest of Apayao

Kalinga

The northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman)

The eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

The eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista)

The rest of Ilocos Norte

These areas are under TCWS No. 1, causing 39 to 61 kph wind speed, which may lead to minimal to minor threat to life and property:

The rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Mountain Province

The rest of Ifugao

The rest of Abra

The northern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Bacnotan, Balaoan, San Juan)

The northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Dilasag, Maria Aurora)

