DMCI Homes celebrates 25 years of excellence, unveils Kalea Heights in Cebu City

DMCI Homes, a leading real estate developer in the Philippines, marked its 25th anniversary with a momentous occasion: the unveiling of its first project in Cebu City, Kalea Heights.

As DMCI Homes continues to expand its footprint in the Philippines, Kalea Heights signifies a significant milestone. The company’s unwavering focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction ensures a promising future for both the company and its residents.

The event, held on November 8, 2024, was graced by DMCI Homes Chairman, Engr. Isidro Consunji, President Engr. Alfredo Austria, VP for Project Development Dennis Yap, and VP for Marketing Januel Ventura.

A Legacy of Excellence

For a quarter-century, DMCI Homes has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and resort-inspired living. With a portfolio of 74 completed developments across the country, the company has consistently delivered exceptional living spaces tailored to the modern Filipino family.

President Engr. Alfredo Austria shared insights into DMCI Homes’ decision to venture into the Cebu market. He emphasized the strategic location, offering stunning views of the sea and mountains. With a wealth of experience and a commitment to quality, DMCI Homes is poised to make a significant impact on the Cebu real estate landscape.

Community Empowerment

Beyond providing luxurious homes, DMCI Homes is committed to empowering local communities. By choosing Cebu City for its latest venture, the company aims to contribute to the region’s economic growth and create job opportunities for local residents

Kalea Heights: A New Era of Luxury Living

Kalea Heights, situated on a sprawling 4.6-hectare property in Banawa, Guadalupe, is set to redefine luxury living in Cebu City. Key features of this prestigious development include:

Expansive Open Spaces: The development boasts a generous 3.6 hectares of lush gardens, parks, and recreational facilities

Innovative Design: Its signature design philosophy, emphasizing natural light, ventilation, and functional spaces.

World-Class Amenities: A range of amenities, including swimming pools, fitness centers, and function rooms.

Uncompromising Quality: The company’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality construction and exceptional customer service.

A Bright Future

