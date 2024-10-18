UC Webmasters embrace maturity and depth in pursuit of Cesafi title

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Off to a perfect 3-0 start, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are determined to further elevate their game as they chase redemption in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

After falling short in last year’s championship series against the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, UC is hungry for a different outcome this time around.

In an interview with CDN Digital, UC head coach Kern Sesante expressed confidence that his squad is better equipped to handle high-pressure moments, highlighting his team’s growth and maturity as key factors behind their early success.

The Webmasters, who finished as runners-up last season following a hard-fought three-game finals series, have returned with renewed focus.

“We’ve got a more mature team this year,” Sesante shared.

“We’ve added new players who can make an instant impact, and the lessons from last season and the off-season have definitely helped us. Last year, we cracked under pressure. But now, with our added experience, we’re hopeful we can stay composed and handle pressure with more grace.”

The Webmasters’ unbeaten streak can be attributed to a retooled roster featuring standout additions. Filipino-American guard Jepherson Nonol has provided outside shooting flair, while McSteven Ursal, a force on the boards, and former UC Baby Webmasters Arnold Minoza Jr. and Johncel Borjal have all made immediate impacts on the team’s early dominance.

What sets UC apart so far is Sesante’s unique three-unit rotation, ensuring that all 15 players on the roster see significant minutes. Each unit is designed to be interchangeable, with any five-man group capable of starting.

“They’re not just third-stringers,” Sesante explained.

“All three groups are built to be starters. The system is set up so that if anyone gets injured, we’re not overly reliant on that player. This way, we maintain our depth throughout the season.”

Sesante has kept faith in this rotation since taking the helm, ensuring every player averages at least 10 minutes of floor time. His strategy is simple: if one unit falters, the next group steps in, hungrier and ready to prove themselves.

Beyond their current success, UC has its sights set on one ultimate goal—toppling the reigning champions.

“It’s always UV,” Sesante said.

“They’ve been the most consistent and stable program, and facing them is always a challenge. But we remind our guys to respect every opponent. Every team comes to play, and we can’t take anyone lightly.”

All eyes will be on the much-anticipated UC vs. UV showdown on October 31, as the Webmasters will try to stage a huge upset in the elimination round against their archrivals.

Before that, UC will take on fellow unbeaten team Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs (3-0) on October 24.

