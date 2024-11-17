Aboitiz Football Cup: SRFC stays perfect with 8-1 beating of Arkiteks UTD

CEBU CITY, Philippines – San Roque Football Club (SRFC) dominated the Arkiteks United FC, 8-1, to remain the top team in the women’s open division of the ongoing Aboitiz Football Cup Season 24 last Saturday, November 16, at the Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) football grounds, here.

The win kept SRFC as the top team in the six-team women’s open division with a perfect 2-0 record worth six points. Their lopsided win over the Arkiteks United FC last Saturday put them one goal ahead of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Women’s Football Team in goal difference.

They already tallied 13 goals over UP Cebu’s 12.

Well-known football coach Rose Ton “Apol” Bariñan flexed her winning form by leading SRFC with a hat trick.

She netted her goals at the 29th, 37th, and 44th minutes, while Maria Sabrina Dela Victoria initiated the scoring spree for SRFC at the 17th minute, while Christine Mantos added another goal at the 22nd minute.

Renee Songalia, Jolina Colon, and Angeli Mayol contributed one goal each for SRFC at the 49th, 52nd, and 55th minutes, respectively.

According to Aboitiz Football Cup officials, Arkiteks United FC earned their lone goal via a fair play from the match referee.

This was after Arkiteks United FC’s goalkeeper left her post to aid her teammate who fell down due to injury, when SRFC’s Mayol took advantage of the situation shot on target that went in. Although the goal was allowed by the match referee, SRFC allowed a goal after a kickoff as a fair play.

Meanwhile, UP Cebu clobbered Celaros FC, 6-1, with Krystel Mae Longakit scoring her own hat trick for the Fighting Maroons. She logged her goals at the 10th, 20th, and 59th minutes.

The rest of the team’s goals came from Janha Marie Guadez (14th), Glenda Mae Lim (24th), and Shane Paulyn Guadez (27th).

Beverly Cabrillos prevented a shutout for Celaros FC by scoring a 50th minute goal.

Both Arkikets United FC and Celaros FC are winless in two matches. / mme

