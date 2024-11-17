UCLM tops CESAFI high school badminton with 4 titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters was a force to be reckoned with in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) high school badminton tournament after clinching four championship titles on Saturday, November 16, at the MTDY Sports Center in Mandaue City.

UCLM narrowly outshined the University of San Carlos (USC), which also delivered a strong performance with three titles.

The Webmasters secured victories in the boys’ and girls’ singles-B categories, mixed doubles, and girls’ doubles events, while USC triumphed in the boys’ and girls’ singles-A divisions and the boys’ doubles category.

Naeomi Ysabel Gulpany led UCLM with two titles in hand.

She dominated her match in the girls’ singles-B category, beating Lovely Honey Mae Tampos of USC, 21-14, 21-7.

Kristel Anne Bisnar of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) secured third place.

Gulpany continued her impressive run by pairing with Hailene Reeze Diaz to clinch the girls’ doubles title, defeating USC’s Mercy Lyn Cutamora and Irish Maxene Arellano, 21-12, 21-8. USJ-R’s Aim Alfeche and Kharyne Torrejano placed third.

Lloy Erynz Rosema of UCLM showcased a commanding performance in the boys’ singles-B division, defeating USC’s Jush Espaldon in straight sets, 21-4, 21-12.

UC Main’s Floyd Anthony Guillermo finished third in the category.

UCLM’s final title came in the mixed doubles event, with Hanz Richard Diaz and Ellaikha Marie Canillo defeating USC’s Reymar Jao and Jermielle Andrae Rolos, 21-15, 21-13.

Despite UCLM’s dominance, USC’s standout athletes delivered stellar performances in their winning categories.

Zeus Cabras claimed the boys’ singles-A crown by defeating UC Main’s Earl Nathaniel Bergantine, 21-8, 21-15. Eve Emmanuelle Bejasa triumphed in the girls’ singles-A division, overcoming UC Main’s Nathalie Gyl Monasque, 21-8, 21-7.

In the boys’ doubles category, USC’s Luis Bernie Comiso and Terrence Daniel David edged UCLM’s Vince Kerdy Rio and Jermielle Andrae Rolos in a thrilling three-set match, 21-16, 17-21, 24-22.

The collegiate division competition is still happening as of this writing at the same venue. / mme

READ MORE

USC, SHS-AdC dominate CESAFI swimming tilt anew

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP